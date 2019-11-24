UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Completion Of Uplift Projects: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

No negligence to be tolerated in completion of uplift projects: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday directed the authorities concerned to complete all development projects within the stipulated time period and warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of development projects, adding that he would personally monitor progress on development projects and would not allow anyone to interfere in the progress of backward areas.

Progress and prosperity is an inherent right of people belonging to backward areas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was returning that right to people living in far-flung areas, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Progress Sunday All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.