No negligence to be tolerated in completion of uplift projects: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday directed the authorities concerned to complete all development projects within the stipulated time period and warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of development projects, adding that he would personally monitor progress on development projects and would not allow anyone to interfere in the progress of backward areas.

Progress and prosperity is an inherent right of people belonging to backward areas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was returning that right to people living in far-flung areas, concluded Usman Buzdar.