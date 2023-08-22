Open Menu

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Dengue Surveillance: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed dengue surveillance teams to perform their duties honestly and dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in the surveillance of dengue larvae

Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday, he said that dengue was a chronic issue which required permanent and thorough surveillance.

He said that the government was spending huge money to eliminate dengue. "Therefore, surveillance teams should concentrate on their fields and visit tyre shops, junkyards, graveyards, nurseries, etc repeatedly to ensure eradicating of dengue breeding sites properly," he added.

He said that meeting of Emergency Response Committees should also be convened at the tehsil level regularly and performance reports of surveillance teams should be sent to the DC Office on a regular basis.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with dengue surveillance teams for complete eradication of dengue.

