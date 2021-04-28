No negligence to be tolerated in following SOPs, 93,855 inoculated

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Wednesday said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Wednesday said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-Coronavirus arrangements here at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), he lauded the role of doctors, paramedics and nurses in the tackling of the coronavirus.

Gulzar said that the government was adopting all preventative to combat the pandemic and committed to providing the best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor RMU Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the commissioner that Allied hospitals of the city including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family and District Headquarter Hospital had the capacity of 2392 beds to deal the Covid patients while efforts were also being made to increase the number of more beds.

The commissioner was briefed that as many as 93,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had now been administered to people in the district out of which 78,727 were given to citizens and 15,128 to front line workers.