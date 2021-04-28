UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Following SOPs, 93,855 Inoculated

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

No negligence to be tolerated in following SOPs, 93,855 inoculated

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Wednesday said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Wednesday said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-Coronavirus arrangements here at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), he lauded the role of doctors, paramedics and nurses in the tackling of the coronavirus.

Gulzar said that the government was adopting all preventative to combat the pandemic and committed to providing the best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor RMU Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the commissioner that Allied hospitals of the city including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family and District Headquarter Hospital had the capacity of 2392 beds to deal the Covid patients while efforts were also being made to increase the number of more beds.

The commissioner was briefed that as many as 93,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had now been administered to people in the district out of which 78,727 were given to citizens and 15,128 to front line workers.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s SAIF Zone signs deal with India&#03 ..

13 minutes ago

DEWA celebrates Earth Day 2021

43 minutes ago

Employees at MBZFH in Sharjah continue care for co ..

43 minutes ago

Kane hungry for trophies after Spurs flop again

3 minutes ago

IT minister seeks Korea's help in smart phones' ma ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Considering Mexico's Invitation to Join Ind ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.