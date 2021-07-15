No negligence to be tolerated in provision of medical services: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that negligence and carelessness in sensitive areas like examination of patients, OPD and emergency in medical institutions will not be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that negligence and carelessness in sensitive areas like examination of patients, OPD and emergency in medical institutions will not be tolerated.

While visiting Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases, he directed doctors and other staff to ensure their presence at scheduled times or else severe disciplinary action will be taken against them.

"Steps should be taken to keep the medical equipment and machinery in the hospitals in good condition. If there is any obstruction or problem, it is the responsibility of the concerned officers to immediately report it," he told.

In a surprise visit, he was accompanied by Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan and other officers.

When Ahmed reached administration block, other officers including the executive director were also absent. Similarly, there was no consultant in the OPD while a large number of patients coming to the hospital were waiting for the doctors from 8:30 am.

He expressed displeasure and met with patients and listened to their complaints.

People who came with the patients said that they were waiting for a doctor here in a state of compulsion but there is no doctor in the OPD.

He later inspected various wards and ICU of the hospital and also expressed his displeasure that the CT scan machine in the hospital was in a bad condition and only one of the two echo machines on which the patients were being tested was useable.

Ahmed inquired about the condition of the heart patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the facilities provided to them. In the last 24 hours, 32 patients have been admitted here who are being treated in the intensive care unit, doctors in the ICU said.

The Administrator also took notice of the poor cleanliness situation in the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases and prepared a list of officers, doctors and paramedical staff absent from duty so that action could be taken as per relevant rules and regulations.

"This institute has been set up to provide immediate help and save the lives of patients suffering from heart diseases, therefore doctors and paramedical staff should be present here at all times," he directed.

Ahmed said that all the requirements of KIHD will be met and every effort be made to make it the best cardiology hospital in Karachi.