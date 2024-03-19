Open Menu

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare and Women Development Mashal Azam Yousafzai on Tuesday urged the concerned officers to inform her about statistics of Ramadan Dastar Khawan on daily basis and no negligence will be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan

She said this while presiding over the introductory meeting of the officers and district directors of the Social Welfare and Women development Department.

She said that every officer and official will not be posted in one place for more than three years.

She directed District directors to take proactive measures to include poor widows in the Ramadan relief package so that no poor widow is deprived of this package and the facilities in Darulaman should be improved.

"Wherever there is a need for the Zamong Kor project, mark it so that steps can be taken in this regard. " Mashal Yousefzai added.

During the meeting she further said that to prevent drugs, conduct a vigorous campaign in collaboration with the police and other departments to eliminate this evil from the society.

Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai was informed about the ongoing projects of the department and the problems and challenges faced by the department in different districts.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai said that measures should be taken for the transport of children in the Special Education Institute and vehicles should be arranged on rent wherever necessary.

Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai directed that wherever women face any problem, district directors should take steps on priority basis to solve their problems. Poor widows should be included in the Ramadan relief package on priority basis who are excluded from the Ehsaas program for some reason.

She further said that the district directors should conduct a survey in their respective districts to find out the exact number of special children so that new special education institutions can be established as per the need. She said necessary steps should be taken to shift Zamong Kor Peshawar Girls Campus to another building.

Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai assured the district directors of all kinds of support and vowed to serve the province.

