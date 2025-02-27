No negligence to be tolerated in service delivery: FDA DG

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has issued stern warning and said that no negligence in service delivery would be tolerated at any cost.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said that a strict monitoring system would remain active to ensure efficiency and accountability of the FDA officials and officers. Hence, no official file should remain pending and the applicants must receive relief within the stipulated timeline, he added.

He said that any delay or misconduct in official duties would lead to strict action against the responsible officials. Therefore, high administrative standards should be maintained across all FDA departments by creating an organized and professional office environment, he added.

DG FDA said that all records must be systematically maintained and any damaged or worn-out furniture should be removed immediately.

He also ordered uniform departmental signboards to be displayed outside the office rooms and a central notice board should be visible in the main complex to provide necessary information to the staff and the visitors.

He also directed the immediate removal of unauthorized advertisements or posters from the FDA complex premises. He said that office discipline was another key area of focus and all officials should ensure their daily attendance as it would be monitored strictly.

He also directed all the officers to take disciplinary action against the staff members arriving late and said that no lethargy or lamb excuse would be tolerated in this regard.

FDA Director General also stressed the need for maintenance and proper functioning of office equipment including machinery, computers and laptops and said that it was imperative to ensure smooth delivery of departmental services without any disruption.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, Deputy Director Admin Humaira Ashraf and others were also present in the meeting.