No Negligence To Be Tolerated In SOPs Following Amid COVID-19: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with an aim to successfully control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said all the national institutions had worked efficiently in curbing the spreading of deadly virus. The Army was called to help the civil administrations to further ensure the implementation of the SOPs, he added.

He said the upcoming 15 to 18 days were so critical as the people might be came out of their homes for shopping purpose and during the period, it was imperative to adopt the preventing measures including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

