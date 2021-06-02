No negligence to be tolerated in the anti-polio campaign: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC)Amir Aqiq Khan Wednesday said that government would take stern action against those showing negligence in the anti-polio campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review polio campaign arrangements starting from June 7 to June11 in the entire district, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to run the campaign successfully, particularly in the high-risk union councils of the district.

Under the drive, the DC said that 2964 polio teams,396 area in charges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign, adding the drive would also be utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

During the campaign, he said,885,000 children would be administered polio vaccineHe said staff deployed for the campaign has been warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.