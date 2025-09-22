No Negligence To Be Tolerated On Development Works In Quetta: Mandokhel
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation Division Quetta Engineer Noor Muhammad Mandokhel on Monday said that Provincial Irrigation Minister, Secretary Irrigation, and Chief Engineer have given clear instructions that no negligence or omission in development works would be tolerated.
He expressed these views while inspecting ongoing works of development projects in Quetta.
The Executive Engineer Irrigation Noor Muhammad Mandokhel said that contractors should ensure timely completion of dams and other development projects of the Irrigation Department and special care to be taken regarding material and quality in construction works.
He noted that Departmental action would be taken against contractors and companies using substandard materials as per the law.
He also inspected for the construction of Check Dam 2 Spin Kariz Area, District Quetta, Check Dam 3 Spin Kariz, Bed Stabilizer 2 in Urak Area District Quetta, Check Dam Killi Shah Noor Kach Urak Area, Construction of Check Dam in Killi Saleem Kach Urak Area District Quetta, Hunna Intervention Package No. 2 Stone Masonry Check Dam, Gabion Protection Wall Outside Tangi Hunna Urak area Quetta, Bed Stabilizer 1 in Orak Area District Quetta, Bed Stabilizer 2 in Urak area District Quetta, Bed Stabilizer 3 in Urak area District Quetta, Bed Stabilizer 4 in Urak area District Quetta, Check Dam in Killi Saleem Kach District Quetta, Check Dam in Killi Shah Noor Kach Orak Area District Quetta, Check Dam in Killi Haji Sahib Khan Urak area District Quetta and Sarangzai, Hunna Urak Quetta during visit.
He also examined the flood protection wall (stone masonry), Kulli Nasran flood protection dam and inspection of development works.
Engineer Noor Muhammad Mandokhel conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing development works and expressed his anger over the poor quality of materials in some development works and gave orders to demolish and reconstruct the substandard works under his supervision.
He directed SDOs and field officers of the Irrigation Department that they should inspect the development works on a daily basis and ensure that quality materials are used in the construction works.
Executive Engineer said that Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani, Secretary Irrigation Saleh Nasir and Chief Engineer Irrigation Quetta Bashiruddin Tareen have given special instructions that no kind of negligence should be tolerated in the development works of the Irrigation Department.
He said that with the completion of the dams under construction in Quetta Division and the surrounding areas of the city, the groundwater level would rise here and the nearby population will also benefit.
He said that rain and flood water could be collected in dams and used for drinking and agricultural purposes.
The official strictly instructed the contractors to take special care of the quality in the construction works and complete the construction works within the stipulated time, otherwise action would be taken against the contractors as per the law.
He said that he would personally inspect the under-construction dams and other development works from time to time to ensure that the dams and other development works are completed as per the standards so that the public money is not wasted.
