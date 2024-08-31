Open Menu

No Negligence To Be Tolerated Regarding Relief In Electricity Bills: Awais Leghari

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that no negligence

should be shown with regard to relief being provided in electricity bills to consumers

in Punjab.

He said this while presiding over a meeting attended by officials of the Power Division and the

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) here on Saturday.

He said that strict action would be taken if any sort of negligence would be observed in this regard.

During the meeting, detail discussion was held on ongoing anti-power theft campaign in the region.

The Lesco officials told that complete support was being extended to police in anti-power theft

campaign.

High ups expressed satisfaction on the progress of the campaign.

The officials also briefed about line losses, recovery customer care and accountability matters.

Federal Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, Punjab Energy Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf,

Saqib Jamal from PPMC, Lesco board of Directors Chairman Amir Zia, Board Member Tahir Basharat

Cheema, Zoye Khurshid, Dr Naeem, Asad Shafi, Zafar Mehmood, Lesco Chief Executive Engineer

Shahid Haider, Technical General Manager Amir Yaseen, Customer Services Director

Sarwar Mughal, PIU Chief Engineer Shoaib Asim and Mirad DG Altaf Qadir were also present.

