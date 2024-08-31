No Negligence To Be Tolerated Regarding Relief In Electricity Bills: Awais Leghari
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that no negligence
should be shown with regard to relief being provided in electricity bills to consumers
in Punjab.
He said this while presiding over a meeting attended by officials of the Power Division and the
Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) here on Saturday.
He said that strict action would be taken if any sort of negligence would be observed in this regard.
During the meeting, detail discussion was held on ongoing anti-power theft campaign in the region.
The Lesco officials told that complete support was being extended to police in anti-power theft
campaign.
High ups expressed satisfaction on the progress of the campaign.
The officials also briefed about line losses, recovery customer care and accountability matters.
Federal Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, Punjab Energy Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf,
Saqib Jamal from PPMC, Lesco board of Directors Chairman Amir Zia, Board Member Tahir Basharat
Cheema, Zoye Khurshid, Dr Naeem, Asad Shafi, Zafar Mehmood, Lesco Chief Executive Engineer
Shahid Haider, Technical General Manager Amir Yaseen, Customer Services Director
Sarwar Mughal, PIU Chief Engineer Shoaib Asim and Mirad DG Altaf Qadir were also present.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director PDMA satisfied with de-watering exercise in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Stranded Pakistanis in Iraq return home after PM’s intervention6 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims are commendable. Khaw ..6 minutes ago
-
02 abducted in different incidents in Wah26 minutes ago
-
Government plans to provide relief to masses: Asif26 minutes ago
-
05 men sentenced to life in jail for killing 4 persons in 201536 minutes ago
-
Speedy bus overturned resulting injuries to 8 passengers1 hour ago
-
Gov’t chalked-out ‘national agenda’ to achieve economic stability: Ahsan1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi urges support for craft industry1 hour ago
-
Provincial Minister vows to declare Mirpurkhas a calamity-hit district1 hour ago
-
ICT Police nab 4,279 fugitives,1,446 drug dealers a year1 hour ago
-
JKNF pays tribute to shaheed Ali Geelani's indomitable role in Kashmir's freedom struggle2 hours ago