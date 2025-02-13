No Negligence To Be Tolerated Regarding Timely Delivery Of Livestock Cards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers.
He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister's Livestock Card, distribution of livestock assets among divorced and widow women of South Punjab here on Thursday.
He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was determined for development of livestock sector.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in two years 400,000 animals would be given to 80,000 cattle breeders.
He said till now 12,863 farmers had received livestock cards. He directed the directors deputed in all divisions to visit livestock card delivery centres themselves on daily basis.
He further said that farmers who were not coming to collect their cards from card delivery centres they must be contacted.
The minister said that livestock department would provide guidance to cattle breeders regarding all phases of livestock cards which include tagging, vaccination and insemination.
He further said in two years almost 11,000 animals would be distributed among rural women of 12 districts of South Punjab upto 55 years of age.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman opens new DHQ hospital building in Matiari15 seconds ago
-
ITP’s three-day road safety campaign for motorcyclists concludes21 seconds ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate the Cemetery mafia: Mayor Karachi23 seconds ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD27 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar6 minutes ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday6 minutes ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment6 minutes ago
-
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique8 minutes ago
-
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration4 minutes ago
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor22 minutes ago