Open Menu

No Negligence To Be Tolerated Regarding Timely Delivery Of Livestock Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM

No negligence to be tolerated regarding timely delivery of livestock cards

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister's Livestock Card, distribution of livestock assets among divorced and widow women of South Punjab here on Thursday.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was determined for development of livestock sector.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in two years 400,000 animals would be given to 80,000 cattle breeders.

He said till now 12,863 farmers had received livestock cards. He directed the directors deputed in all divisions to visit livestock card delivery centres themselves on daily basis.

He further said that farmers who were not coming to collect their cards from card delivery centres they must be contacted.

The minister said that livestock department would provide guidance to cattle breeders regarding all phases of livestock cards which include tagging, vaccination and insemination.

He further said in two years almost 11,000 animals would be distributed among rural women of 12 districts of South Punjab upto 55 years of age.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

10 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

6 minutes ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

6 minutes ago
 Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

6 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of pol ..

Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique

8 minutes ago
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research col ..

UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RT ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during W ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..

25 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes n ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Ad ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan