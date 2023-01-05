No negligence will be tolerated in anti-polio campaign: DC Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem has stated that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the review of upcoming campaign in the district at his office here on Thursday. Health Officers and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that polio is a big issue for the country, therefore, we have to strive for its eradication. He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate a careless attitude toward the campaign. We have to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age, he stressed.

The necessary arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign in Sukkur which will commence on Jan 16th. Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the district. On the occasion, the DHO Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

The anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the district, he maintained. He directed the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of the anti-polio vaccine to their children.