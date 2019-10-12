UrduPoint.com
No Negligence Will Be Tolerated In Resolution Of Public Complaints On Pakistan Citizen's Portal: Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

No negligence will be tolerated in resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen's Portal: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says no negligence will be tolerated in resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen's Portal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan says no negligence will be tolerated in resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen's Portal.The Prime Minister has directed authorities concerned to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint shall be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

The directions have been conveyed to four provinces through a letter by the Prime Minister Office which reiterates that any officer in his official capacity or as a focal person is not authorized to resolve or drop a complaint until the same has been approved the authority competent to do so.The letter noted that administrative head of the concerned organization shall be held responsible for quality of complaint resolution processes.

