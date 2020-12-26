‘No negotiations with govt,’ says Maryam Nawaz amid rumors of political patch-up

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President has ruled out possibility of talks with the PTI government, saying that Nawaz Sharif is standing firm on his decision.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has categorically ruled out the possibility of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Maryam Nawaz said that PML_N was standing firm on its decision of not holding talks with this government.

“The government will not get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),” said the party’s Vice-President while leaving for Sukkur today.

This statement from Maryam Nawaz has come at the moment when there are rumors of PML-N’s readiness for talks with the PTI government.

“Nawaz Sharif is standing firm on his decision,” she said.

She stated that PDM leadership had also decided not to hold dialogue with the PTI government.

“PTI’s offer for talks is equivalent to an NRO,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She further stated that the PTI government was making efforts through different means to initiate dialogue with the opposition.

“Even several minister had asked us for dialogue before Mr. Durrani,” said Maryam Nawaz, making it clear to the PTI leadership that their time was up.

Shehbaz Sharif, she said, was in jail just because he was loyal to the country and his brother Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif would have been a Prime Minister if he had not been faithful to his brother,” she stated. Maryam added that it was misconception of the PTI and others that they would be successful in dividing PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz stated that she had received 95 per cent resignation of the National Assembly’s members.

Talking about Senate elections, the PML-N leader said that PDM would collectively make decision whether to take part in it or not.

“Party will submit resignations to the speaker as it gets nod from the PDM,” she added.