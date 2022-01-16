No new case of Dengue reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :No new case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that a total of 19 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab from January 1, 2022 to uptil now.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas 5 confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 412,621 indoor while 85,872 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from 5 places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.