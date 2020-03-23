No new case reported in KP, suspected case jumped to 275 says Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the number of positive corona cases remains the same while number of suspected case jumped to 275 from 170 across the province.

He was addressing a press conference via video link at Itlaa cell of Information department situated at civil secretariat here on Monday. He revealed that a convoy of four buses carrying 132 pilgrimages of Taftan border, has been left from Dhera Ghazi Khan for Peshawar.

"Postgraduate Medical Institute at Duranpur Near Peshawar toll plaza has been declared as quarantine for these 132 suspected individuals.

Capacity of this quarantine center is 150 individuals while its capacity can be increased as and when needed" adviser added.

While giving updates on corona pandemic in the province, Ajmal Wazir stated that 85 out of 275 test results have been received as negative while government to cope up with situation, has taken some strict decisions by extending closer of markets, hotels, restaurants and other food outlets except Pharmacies and shops of routine utilities, till March 29.

He added that inter-district transport has already been banned while government is thinking of banning intra-district transport across the province. Ajmal Wazir also stated that factories or ordinary productions have also decided to be closed till the already announced date. Giving concept of community quarantine, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Information suggested that communities should constrain their moments while all public places including markets to be sprayed with anti-viral and sanitizers.

He assured that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood himself monitoring the situation and has visited the Peshawar quarantine at Dauranpur on Monday. He said we are fully prepared and are committed to defeat the COVID19 Inshah Allah with the cooperation of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also paid tribute to doctors, nurses, par-medic staff, police and other officials of the law enforcing agencies for their commitment to fight the virus and keep our people in safe hands.