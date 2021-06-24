No new confirmed case of dengue reported in Punjab on Thursday

No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province on Thursday.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department the surveillance teams conducted activities at 25,070 places in the province during last 24 hours while dengue larvae was confirmed at 15 places among these areas. In the provincial capital, dengue larvae was traced from 8 places out of 6784 places where surveillance was made during the last 24 hours.

During the previous week, 3 confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported.

No death due to dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government whereas 50 confirmed cases have been reported from January 2021 till date.

As many as two patients of dengue were under treatment of in the hospitals across the province.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff is implementing all out measures to eliminate the larvae.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

The department urged the citizens to prevent themselves from dengue mosquitoes, take care of cleanliness in and around the house.

Accumulation of water in low-lying areas during the monsoon increases the risk of breeding dengue larvae, so the P&SHD appealed the citizens to be careful. The public is requested to keep the surrounding environment dry and clean.

The P&SHD urged the people to cooperate with dengue surveillance teams as it could be overcome with the cooperation of all.

Citizens may contact 1033 for health information or information on dengue-related symptoms.