No New Corona Cases Reported In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:05 PM

No new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to the updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

With reporting of no new case, the total active Corona cases have dropped to 72.

The virus during the the last two years has claimed 6,324 lives in the province. However, no death has occurred due to it since last week, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 849 tests were conducted, out of which no one was declared positive for the virus.

