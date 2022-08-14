No new coronavirus positve case reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,889 in the province on Sunday.

According to Media Coordinator of Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,596,066 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,473 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.