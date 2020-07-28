No new Covid-19 case detected in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :No new Covid-19 case was detected during last 24 hours in Attock as tally remained 569 in the district, according to district health authorities.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, no new case was reported however seven cases were reported in the Attock on Monday. Responding to a question, he said that there were 128 active patients across the district.

While giving details, he informed that among the active patients as many as 70 belongs to Attock city in which 69 home isolated, one hospitalized while 182 recovered from Coronavirus in this area, 42 belongs to Hazro and all of them home isolated while 77 had recovered from virus in this area, 1 belongs to Fatehjang and was under home isolation while 55 had recovered, two belongs to Jand and both are under home isolation and 15 has recovered from virus in this area, one active patient belongs to Hassanabdal who is hospitalized, while 35 has recovered from virus in this area while no active patient in Pindigheab while 38 so far has recovered from virus in this area.

Responding to another question, Niazi said that the number of suspected cases in the district were 4033 while screening 269 suspected patients of the area were awaited while as many as 3195 were tested negative. He said that out of 569 positive patients as many as 113 were home isolated while five others are under treatment. He said so far 433 positive patients have recovered in the district.