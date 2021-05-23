No new COVID-19 case registered during last 24 hour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :No new case of Coronavirus on Sunday was registered in the district as active COVID-19 cases remained 198.

According to the health department , the total number of active cases in district had reached 198, confirmed cases were 5293, recovered cases 4874 while 221 people had been expired during the third wave of Coronavirus.

All active COVID-19 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad, district headquarter hospital while some of the patients were asked to quarantine at home.

A total number of 71,767 Coronavirus tests were conducted in the district, out of which 63,963 were negative, 5293 were positive, 1478 awaited and 1033 were inconclusive.

The district administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 872 places including 667rural/urban/residential areas, 14 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.