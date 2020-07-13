UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New COVID-19 Case Registered In Haripur During Last 24 Hours: Tarabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

No new COVID-19 case registered in Haripur during last 24 hours: Tarabi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :No new case of COVID-19 Monday has been registered in district Haripur during the last 24 hours which shows the successful policies of government to fight against the outbreak of coronavirus.

President Doctors Association Haripur Dr. Hassan Raza Tarabi told media that although the situation was under control after the emergence of hundreds of cases in Haripur but masses still need to be careful and stay at home because the outbreak has yet not completely abolished.

He further said that people should avoid social gathering and stay at homes for their own safety, follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government to beat the COVID-19.

In Abbottabad, the situation of coronavirus was in control but today 8 new cases were registered and now total number of registered patients has reached 1217.

As many as 978 patients of COVID-19 have been recovered while 182 were still in hospitals or quarantine centers.

A couple of days ago, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada told to media that in district Abbottabad we have controlled the coronavirus outbreak and the number of recovered patients has reached up to 80 percent of the total registered cases, soon Abbottabad would be COVID-19 free district.

More Stories From Pakistan

