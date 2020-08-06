UrduPoint.com
No New COVID-19 Case Reported In Attock

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

No new COVID-19 case reported in Attock

No new positive case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been registered in Attock during the last 24 hours, and the tally stands unaltered accordingly, it was officially said on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :No new positive case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been registered in Attock during the last 24 hours, and the tally stands unaltered accordingly, it was officially said on Thursday.

According to the report issued by local health department, no new novel coronavirus COVID-19 case was reported during last 24 hours and tally was remained at 578.

Talking to this scribe, District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi has said that only there are 38 active patients across the district in which 36 are under home isolation while only two are hospitalized. Responding to another question, Mr Niazi said that the number of suspected cases in the district to 4261 while screening of as many as 7842 persons have also carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 293 suspected patients of the area is awaited. He said that so far 520 positive patients have recovered in the district.

