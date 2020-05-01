No new COVID-19 positive case appears in AJK

UrduPoint.com
Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:03 PM

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir no new positive case of coronavirus registered during last 24 hours and the tally stands intact as 66, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu and Kashmir no new positive case of coronavirus registered during last 24 hours and the tally stands intact as 66, it was officially said.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department on Friday, a total of 2054 suspected cases from entire AJK State were tested so fare of which the results of 1938 had been received with only 66 positive cases.

Out of 66 corona virus positive cases, 43 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state so far under the set SOP.

Those recovered and discharged after treatment included 12 from CMH Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, 12 from New City teaching Hospital Mirpur, one from DHQ Hospital Kotli, one from THQ Hospital Dadayal (Mirpur and 02 from DHQ Hospital Palandi.

Out of rest of active 23 cases, 08 patients are receiving treatment in DHQ Hospital Palandri,06 in Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabasd, 02 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, 02 in DHQ Hospital Bagh and 05 in DHQ Hospital Kotli, the statement said adding three of the patients belonging to Sargodha are also receiving treatment in DHQ Hospital Kotli after they were tested positive during a visit to attended the funeral of one of their relatives in a remote village of Kotli few days back.

The report revealed that 1879 suspect were tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of 116 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

It may be added that AJK government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

PCR testing is in progress at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.

/ APP / AHR

