No new death from Corona in KP

No new death has occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as decline in new cases continued and only 29 persons were infected by the virus during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :No new death has occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as decline in new cases continued and only 29 persons were infected by the virus during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

During the same period 28 patients have also been recovered from the disease in the province, reaching the total number of the recovered persons to 174972. The disease since emergence of the first case in March 2020 has so far claimed 5933 lives in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

As many as 8879 tests were conducted in the province during the last 24 hours, out of which 29 have proved positive for Corona.