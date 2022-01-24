UrduPoint.com

No New Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Published January 24, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that it was a good that during the last 24 hours, no new case of dengue was reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that during this year 24 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 15 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore and a total of 2 patients undergoing treatment in Punjab.

He said that in the last 24 hours, 274,956 indoor locations and 59,062 outdoor locations were checked in the province while only one larva was detected across the province.

He said that in Lahore 28,172 indoor places and 5,446 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae while no larva was detected during the period.

