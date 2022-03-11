No new dengue case reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The situation of dengue virus is under control in the province due to effective strategy of the Punjab government and no new case was reported on Friday.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), a total of 29 cases of dengue had been reported so far during the current year, while three persons were under treatment.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 400,607 indoor and 97,549 outdoor places across the province, and destroyed larvae of the dengue mosquito at 90 places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.