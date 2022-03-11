UrduPoint.com

No New Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

No new dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The situation of dengue virus is under control in the province due to effective strategy of the Punjab government and no new case was reported on Friday.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), a total of 29 cases of dengue had been reported so far during the current year, while three persons were under treatment.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 400,607 indoor and 97,549 outdoor places across the province, and destroyed larvae of the dengue mosquito at 90 places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on la ..

32 minutes ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

34 minutes ago
 The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

36 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

41 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

51 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>