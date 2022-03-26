No new dengue virus case reported

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 410,733 indoor as well as 104,755 outdoor places during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 410,733 indoor as well as 104,755 outdoor places during the last 24 hours.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson said on Saturday, the anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 338 places across the province.

A total 33 cases of dengue have been reported so far during the current year while one patient was under treatment. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.