No new fund to DMCs, routine work continues: Advisor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no new fund or special grant is being provided to the district administrations in Karachi.

All the works including cleaning, garbage collection, repair of roads, and street lights are being performed, with the help of the same resources.

In a statement on Monday, the Advisor said that cleaning is being performed in all districts of Karachi.

He said that the work for rehabilitation of road infrastructure including installation of street lights as well as improvement of sanitation is being executed in all districts of the city.

He said that the staffers is also being monitored and daily attendance basis.