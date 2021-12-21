No new LG system in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that no new local government system has been introduced in the province.

Talking to media persons here at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, he said that merely few amendments have been made to improve the Sindh Local Government Act-2013 under which the previous municipal polls were held in the province.