No new library in Islamabad in five years due to shortage of funds: Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi Friday told the National Assembly that no new library had been set up in Islamabad during the last five years due to shortage of funds.

In a written reply to MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, it was informed during the question hour, that the Department of Libraries however had completed maintenance work of G-7 and G-11 community libraries and these were now fully functional.

A PC-1 of Faiz Ahmed Faiz library, F-10 sector had been submitted to the Planning Division for approval. In this regard, CDA had also been approached to establish new community libraries in other sectors of Islamabad. CDA had identified 12 locations and the matter was under process.

Saifi said the government would work to make Islamabad a city of libraries, adding it was important to have libraries in schools.

Many libraries were functional in Islamabad and more libraries would be established in the city, she added.

Giving further details in writing, the house was told that the National Library of Pakistan was one of the biggest in Islamabad and was a research and reference library and a national depositary of all publications printed in Pakistan.

While Department of Libraries was managing six community libraries and three public libraries in Islamabad and further steps were being taken for creating reader friendly atmosphere.

The atmosphere in the National Library had been improved a lot. All the reading halls had been upgraded and renovated. New sections including Women Resource Center, Digital Reading Area, International Corners, section for persons with disabilities and senior citizens had been established.

Conference room and auditorium had also been renovated.

About 400 to 600 readers use the services of National Library on daily basis and library remained open from morning till evening during all seven days of the week.

A children section was also being established during the current financial year 2019-2020. A new development project for upgradation of remaining facilities, wash rooms, exterior, roof treatment and surrounding environment of the building was being prepared in consultation with Capital Development Authority for further improvement of the services of the National Library.

The Department of Libraries had taken steps to improve services in the Model Children Library in the capital.