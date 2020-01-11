No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday denied the impression created by a section of press while reporting of new polio cases that any new polio related travel restrictions had been imposed on Pakistan.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee recommendations were first made in May 2014, and had since then been periodically reviewed and extended for all the countries infected by the polio virus, he said in a statement.

"Pakistan implemented the same immediately as a responsible member of the international community and has been doing so since then," he said in a statement.

Dr Zafar Mirza said,"Over 500,000 international travelers from Pakistan receive polio vaccine every month prior to departure and the certificate issued in this respect is valid for 12 months. Around 180,000 travellers of all ages are additionally vaccinated every month at Pak-Afghan border crossings." He fully refuted the reports of any additional recommendations imposed by WHO committee for the incoming international visitors traveling to Pakistan.

Pakistan's Polio Eradication Programme, he said, faced special challenges in 2019 which led to resurgence of new cases during the year.

"The programme, however, conducted a critical analysis of the situation and devised a comprehensive strategy to overcome challenges in sustainable manner.

"Our fight back has already started through the successful December NID that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the Federal capital and all the chief ministers in respective provinces. A total of 40 million less than 5 year age children were successfully reached and vaccinated to protect them against the crippling virus.

"The National EOC has planned an aggressive case response from 13th January targeting around 12 million children in currently infected districts. This will be followed by two NIDs in February and April and another strategic response round during March.

"'All these efforts will plug the immunity gaps and significantly reduce the transmission intensity by mid-2020 setting the stage for the final push towards Zero." Dr Zafar Mirza said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was fully cognizant of the existing challenges and the urgency to overcome them.

Besides the ongoing programme transformation in high risk areas, the government was working across political divide to take the agenda forward as a shared priority, he added.

He said,"Besides extensive community engagement, the Ministry of NHSRC has already moved on integration of the polio programme with EPI to quickly improve routine immunization coverage particularly in the high risk areas.

"Forty super high risk union councils have further been identified within core reservoirs for a laser focus where a broader package of services will be delivered aiming improvement of basic health services, nutrition as well as the safe water and sanitation by broadening partnership.".

Dr Mirza said the transformation plan and the roadmap was shared with the global leadership including the Polio Oversight board that expressed its confidence on it and reassured Pakistan of the fullest support to achieve a polio-free Pakistan and the world.