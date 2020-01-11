UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New Polio Related Travel Restriction Imposed On Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday denied the impression created by a section of press while reporting of new polio cases that any new polio related travel restrictions had been imposed on Pakistan.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee recommendations were first made in May 2014, and had since then been periodically reviewed and extended for all the countries infected by the polio virus, he said in a statement.

"Pakistan implemented the same immediately as a responsible member of the international community and has been doing so since then," he said in a statement.

Dr Zafar Mirza said,"Over 500,000 international travelers from Pakistan receive polio vaccine every month prior to departure and the certificate issued in this respect is valid for 12 months. Around 180,000 travellers of all ages are additionally vaccinated every month at Pak-Afghan border crossings." He fully refuted the reports of any additional recommendations imposed by WHO committee for the incoming international visitors traveling to Pakistan.

Pakistan's Polio Eradication Programme, he said, faced special challenges in 2019 which led to resurgence of new cases during the year.

"The programme, however, conducted a critical analysis of the situation and devised a comprehensive strategy to overcome challenges in sustainable manner.

"Our fight back has already started through the successful December NID that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the Federal capital and all the chief ministers in respective provinces. A total of 40 million less than 5 year age children were successfully reached and vaccinated to protect them against the crippling virus.

"The National EOC has planned an aggressive case response from 13th January targeting around 12 million children in currently infected districts. This will be followed by two NIDs in February and April and another strategic response round during March.

"'All these efforts will plug the immunity gaps and significantly reduce the transmission intensity by mid-2020 setting the stage for the final push towards Zero." Dr Zafar Mirza said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was fully cognizant of the existing challenges and the urgency to overcome them.

Besides the ongoing programme transformation in high risk areas, the government was working across political divide to take the agenda forward as a shared priority, he added.

He said,"Besides extensive community engagement, the Ministry of NHSRC has already moved on integration of the polio programme with EPI to quickly improve routine immunization coverage particularly in the high risk areas.

"Forty super high risk union councils have further been identified within core reservoirs for a laser focus where a broader package of services will be delivered aiming improvement of basic health services, nutrition as well as the safe water and sanitation by broadening partnership.".

Dr Mirza said the transformation plan and the roadmap was shared with the global leadership including the Polio Oversight board that expressed its confidence on it and reassured Pakistan of the fullest support to achieve a polio-free Pakistan and the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Polio Water Immunity Same January February March April May December Border 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

14 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

15 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

22 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

30 minutes ago

Top seed Momota checks into Malaysia Masters semis ..

2 minutes ago

Paterson in line for debut as South Africa name un ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.