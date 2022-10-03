UrduPoint.com

No New Positive Corona Case Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 10:21 PM

No new positive case of coronavirus was reported while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36002 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :No new positive case of coronavirus was reported while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36002 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1652711 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35614 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

