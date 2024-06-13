Open Menu

No New Schemes For MoHR Had Been Introduced In PSDP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM

No new schemes for MoHR had been introduced in PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) No new schemes for MoHR had been introduced in PSDP, an amount of Rs 20 million has been allocated for the project of Ministry's on going project for "Establishment Project Planing and Monitoring Unit in MoHR (PMU) in Public Sector Development Programme(PSDP) during Financial Year 2024-25.

According to the budgetary documents issued on Wednesday, a total cost Rs.104.00 million has been allocated for eight ongoing schemes 2024-25.

Around Rs 14 million has been allocated for the project of "Establishment of Sub-Office of Human Rights in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

For the Institutional Strengthening (Revised) project an amount of Rs 14.324 has been allocated. Similarly, an amount of Rs13.581 million is reserved for the ongoing project of Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Unit for National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up (NMRF).

However, an amount of Rs 13.000 million has been allocated for "Pilot Project for the Establishment of Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad".

It is to mention here that Rs 11.795 million has been allocated for "Acquisition Of Land, Feasibly Study, Detail Designing, Construction Of Boundary Wall & Guard Room for The Project Construction Of Child Protection Institute on plot No. 81 at sector H-11/4 Islamabad".

Around Rs 8.915 million has been allocated for the project of "Human Rights Awareness Programme", while, an amount of around Rs 8 million has been allocated for " Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System (HRIMS).

