No New Schemes For MoHR Had Been Introduced In PSDP
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) No new schemes for MoHR had been introduced in PSDP, an amount of Rs 20 million has been allocated for the project of Ministry's on going project for "Establishment Project Planing and Monitoring Unit in MoHR (PMU) in Public Sector Development Programme(PSDP) during Financial Year 2024-25.
According to the budgetary documents issued on Wednesday, a total cost Rs.104.00 million has been allocated for eight ongoing schemes 2024-25.
Around Rs 14 million has been allocated for the project of "Establishment of Sub-Office of Human Rights in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".
For the Institutional Strengthening (Revised) project an amount of Rs 14.324 has been allocated. Similarly, an amount of Rs13.581 million is reserved for the ongoing project of Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Unit for National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up (NMRF).
However, an amount of Rs 13.000 million has been allocated for "Pilot Project for the Establishment of Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad".
It is to mention here that Rs 11.795 million has been allocated for "Acquisition Of Land, Feasibly Study, Detail Designing, Construction Of Boundary Wall & Guard Room for The Project Construction Of Child Protection Institute on plot No. 81 at sector H-11/4 Islamabad".
Around Rs 8.915 million has been allocated for the project of "Human Rights Awareness Programme", while, an amount of around Rs 8 million has been allocated for " Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System (HRIMS).
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens hail Federal Budget 2024-25 for people-friendly measures, economic stability15 seconds ago
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy10 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive10 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector8 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division11 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities11 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge17 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar17 minutes ago