No new tax imposed in fiscal budget: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Friday said the government had not imposed any new tax in the fiscal budget 2021-22.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister termed the fiscal budget a people friendly to provide relief to the common man as the government allocated huge amount for all development sectors.

He stressed the need to improve tax system rather than imposing tax burden on masses. The country's economy was strengthening due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government, he remarked.

He said the government had performed excellently to achieve growth target given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) besides diminishing circular debt which was positive indicators for the national economy.

Hammad Azhar said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had signed redundant and expensive power projects in the country.

The incumbent government was negotiating with IMF to set the prices of power tariff, he informed.