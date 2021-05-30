No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the government had no intend to impose any new tax in upcoming budget but it would broaden tax base with use of technology to reach unreachable areas and increase revenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the government had no intend to impose any new tax in upcoming budget but it would broaden tax base with use of technology to reach unreachable areas and increase revenues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would enhance growth rate in next fiscal year of 2021-22 and it was going to introduce innovation in resource mobilisation.

The minister said the incumbent government would not put more burden on the tax payers and tariff would not be further increased.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had great sympathies for poor people and he do not want to put burden on them, Tarin said.

He said the government would focus on increase of exports during next fiscal year, adding that incentives would be given to productive sectors including textile, industrial, manufacturing, agriculture and information technology in upcoming budget.

He said the current upward trend in inflation was due to increase in food prices and the government was making all out efforts to reduce it.