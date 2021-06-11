No new tax will be imposed in upcoming budget: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan Thursday said the government was not intended to put tax burden on the people in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans during its tenure.

The minister said the economic indicators were going into right directions as export was increased to a great extent due to prudent economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the country had achieved target revenue during the ongoing tenure of PTI government.