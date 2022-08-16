No new taxes impose on petroleum products: Miftah Ismail

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that government did not impose any new taxes on petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that government did not impose any new taxes on petroleum products.

Increasing petroleum prices would have little impact on the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We have provided relief to masses when petroleum prices in the international market were moving up," he said.

The government, he said had no ambition to create problems for the masses.

The petroleum prices were still lower in Pakistan as compared to Bangladesh and India, he stated.

In reply to a question about collecting taxes from traders, he said, the target had been set to generate Rs 27 billion from the trader community.

To a question about fix tax issue, he said, it was a mistake to impose fix tax on traders.

The government had to take hard decisions in the larger national interest, he added.