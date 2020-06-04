No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget:Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday said that no new taxes would be introduced in next fiscal year budget. Talking to private news channel, he said the government would fulfill the defense need of the country.

To a question, he said there is no shortfall in power generating sector.

He said, 25000 MW electricity was being generated in the country while we have 15000 MW demand in the country. He said extra expenditures would be controlled at all cost while efforts would be made for proper collection of taxes.

About circular debt, he said we had Rs 2 trillion circular debt. To a question, he said Pak economy would recover soon.He said due to corona virus pandemic, every country was facing economic recession. To another question, he said defense & security was priority of present government.