No New Toll Plaza Set Up During Last Two Years: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had not set up even a single toll plaza in any part of the country during the last two years, since it came into power in 2018.

"All toll plazas had been established during the tenures of previous governments," he said while responding to a qury of PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb during the question hour of National Assembly.

Replying to a question, he said currently one new Motorway Hyderabad-Sukkur (M-6) was under consideration, which would pass through Tando Allahyar, Sakrand, Tando Adam, Shandadpur, Daur, Padidan, Bhirya Road, Mehrabpur, Ranipur and Pirjo Goth.

He said Executive Committee of National Economic Council had approved the project and it was now in improvement phase.

More Stories From Pakistan

