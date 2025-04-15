No new travel restrictions imposed on Pakistan by WHO: NEOC

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Tuesday clarified that no new travel restrictions have been imposed on Pakistan by the World Health Organization (WHO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Tuesday clarified that no new travel restrictions have been imposed on Pakistan by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to NEOC, recent media reports appear to have misinterpreted the routine outcome of the 41st meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee, held on March 6, 2025.

These quarterly meetings have consistently reaffirmed the recommendations for all polio-affected countries since 2014, when wild poliovirus was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

These are standard precautionary measures, not new restrictions, aimed at minimizing the risk of international spread of poliovirus.

The NEOC said Pakistan continues to ensure full compliance with these recommendations, including facilitating vaccination for outbound travelers and issuing International Certificates of Vaccination.

It added Pakistan remains committed to ending polio and continues to make steady progress, as demonstrated by a significant 82% reduction in polio cases in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the last quarter of 2024.

The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign will take place from April 21 to 27, mobilizing over 400,000 frontline workers to reach 45.4 million children under the age of five across 159 districts.

This is the second national campaign of the year, following the one in February, as part of Pakistan’s intensified efforts to interrupt poliovirus transmission in 2025.