No New Travel Restrictions Imposed On Pakistan By WHO: NEOC
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 11:04 PM
The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Tuesday clarified that no new travel restrictions have been imposed on Pakistan by the World Health Organization (WHO)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Tuesday clarified that no new travel restrictions have been imposed on Pakistan by the World Health Organization (WHO).
According to NEOC, recent media reports appear to have misinterpreted the routine outcome of the 41st meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee, held on March 6, 2025.
These quarterly meetings have consistently reaffirmed the recommendations for all polio-affected countries since 2014, when wild poliovirus was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
These are standard precautionary measures, not new restrictions, aimed at minimizing the risk of international spread of poliovirus.
The NEOC said Pakistan continues to ensure full compliance with these recommendations, including facilitating vaccination for outbound travelers and issuing International Certificates of Vaccination.
It added Pakistan remains committed to ending polio and continues to make steady progress, as demonstrated by a significant 82% reduction in polio cases in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the last quarter of 2024.
The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign will take place from April 21 to 27, mobilizing over 400,000 frontline workers to reach 45.4 million children under the age of five across 159 districts.
This is the second national campaign of the year, following the one in February, as part of Pakistan’s intensified efforts to interrupt poliovirus transmission in 2025.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance preci ..
Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until May 6
NA Sub-Committee discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, code of conduct for media
NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison for not implementing court order
PML-N unified like a rock;Tahira Aurangzeb
Oil prices relief to be diverted from masses to fund Balochistan projects: PM
Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts grand dinner to promote skiing, winter tourism in P ..
No new travel restrictions imposed on Pakistan by WHO: NEOC
Six police personnel suspended for inappropriate attitude
ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until May 62 minutes ago
-
NA Sub-Committee discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, code of conduct for media2 minutes ago
-
NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison for not implementing court order39 seconds ago
-
PML-N unified like a rock;Tahira Aurangzeb1 minute ago
-
Oil prices relief to be diverted from masses to fund Balochistan projects: PM2 minutes ago
-
No new travel restrictions imposed on Pakistan by WHO: NEOC2 minutes ago
-
Six police personnel suspended for inappropriate attitude2 minutes ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents21 minutes ago
-
PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quotas, civil awards41 minutes ago
-
Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply37 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court37 minutes ago
-
KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi37 minutes ago