No night-long prayers in mosques, shrines in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, no night-long prayers were held on Shab-e-Meraj in any major mosques or shrines in Kashmir due to intensified clampdown imposed by Indian authorities in the name of Coronavirus threat.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shab-e-Meraj is observed on 27th of Rajab of Islamic lunar Calendar every year.

Every year, the biggest congregational on this occasion was traditionally witnessed at revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar where thousands of devotees would assemble. However, no such observation was held at the shrine, this year.

The authorities had forced the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf board on Saturday to announce suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraj.

Secretary Wakf Board, Showkat Beigh said no celebrations or night-long prayers were held at shrines and mosques affiliated with the Wakaf Board.