No NOC For Housing Societies Near Rivers: SMBR

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that the Punjab government has decided not to issue no objection certificates (NOCs) for housing schemes or construction near rivers, streams, and flood channels under the Irrigation Department with an aim to prevent loss of life and property during flood situations.

He was addressing a meeting on private housing societies here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing Tayyab Fareed, Special Secretary Admin Local Government Muhammad Arshad, DG LDA Tahir Ali, and other officials.

He further revealed that Punjab has a total of 3,715 housing societies, of which 3,119 are approved schemes. In Lahore, 443 housing societies are approved, 171 are illegal, and NOC processes are ongoing for 135 societies.

Nabeel Javed emphasized that no modifications will be allowed to the master plans of government-approved housing schemes. Developers must complete society development within three years of approval. Legal action will be taken against societies found guilty of deceiving citizens.

Additionally, a project is being launched to preserve the historical records of the Punjab Revenue Department. This includes digitizing and archiving the records, starting with a pilot project in Lahore and adjacent districts. Settlement records across Punjab will also be digitized and archived.

The SMBR disclosed that Punjab currently has 300 record rooms under the Revenue Department.

