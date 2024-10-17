- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in place: Tarar
No Non-Pakistani Issued Any CNIC Or Passport, Stringent Verification Guards In Place: Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Thursday informed the lower house of the Parliament that stringent data verification guards were in place and no non-Pakistani had been issued any CNIC or passport
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Thursday informed the lower house of the Parliament that stringent data verification guards were in place and no non-Pakistani had been issued any CNIC or passport.
He was responding to the queries of Member National Assembly (MNA), Sehar Karman and MNA, Noor Alam Khan raising concerns over alleged illegal issuance of Pakistani CNICs and passports to Afghan nationals.
Attaullah Tarar informed the House that there had been new scanners and latest machines installed at Passport offices across the country whereas the entire system was streamlined to ensure better and foolproof facilities.
“Three-tier scrutiny of Afghan nationals’ documents for passport that are mandatory for attestation from a gazetted officer, re-verification of the attestation issuing authority and before final issuance of the passport of CNIC, the data of the applicant is confirmed through the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) data of NADRA,” he said.
He said that not only passports but also NADRA data computability were being appropriately checked. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is taking up proper investigations into the matters pertaining to issuance of CNICs to non-Pakistanis where if the movers have any information against private rackets it should be shared to the relevant forum for proper action, the Minister said.
“Verification steps have been increased and every document is meticulously verified. The applicant has to provide proper proofs of residence. NADRA has one of the most technologically verified databases. Many departments are using NADRA data for face-verification and other data confirmations,” Tarar said.
The Speaker National Assembly pointed out that some NADRA officials were previously arrested for lapses and hoped that no such issue would recur.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq directed MNA Noor Alam to provide him the lists of the suspected individuals that would be shared with the Interior Ministry.
Recent Stories
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover
Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issu ..
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister f ..
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case
PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons2 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issues2 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister for Industries and Co ..2 minutes ago
-
LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility2 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case2 minutes ago
-
PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational2 minutes ago
-
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate13 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference13 minutes ago
-
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully13 minutes ago
-
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education13 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad18 minutes ago