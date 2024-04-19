Open Menu

No Normalcy But Silence Of Graveyard In IIOJK: Ruhullah Mehdi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 03:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) National Conference senior Leader, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has said that BJP-led Indian government had enforced a graveyard silence in occupied Jammu and Kashmir which it was showcasing as normalcy.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ruhullah Mehdi in a media interview in Srinagar said that the BJP government had created such an environment of fear and terror in the territory that people are afraid to speak.

He said that voices and sentiments of the Kashmiris have been brutally suppressed.

The NC leader said that draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) were slapped on individuals for expressing critical views on social media.

He said that the occupation authorities had gone to the extent that people were booked under the same draconian laws for merely posting a humorous Whatsapp status, adding there were many examples of the same.

He said that the Kashmiri government employees were threatened with dire consequences and there was no accountability.

He lamented that independent journalism had been throttled in Kashmir and that no institution was allowed to work freely.

Ruhullah Mehdi maintained that this was not normalcy but just graveyard silence that had descended over occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indirectly referring to the mass uprising which erupted against Indian rule in the 90s in Kashmir, he pointed out that the same normalcy was witnessed in the territory post 1953 but after nearly forty years it emerged there was no normalcy but only enforced silence.

