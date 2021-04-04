UrduPoint.com
No Normalization Of Ties With India: PM

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday categorically ruled out normalization of ties with India unless it reversed its illegal acts of August 5 on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During a lengthy live broadcast to respond to different queries of public, the prime minister to a query replied that no normalization could happen with India unless it revoked its illegal steps on IIOJK.

"We have fought Kashmir issue at all global fora in a way never happened in the past," he said.

The prime minister said import of sugar from India was rejected by the cabinet. The cabinet decided that no step would be taken for normalization of ties with India.

"I give you surety that no normalization of relations with India can take place unless it revokes its illegal steps," he told a caller from Azad Kashmir.

