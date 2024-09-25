No Notification Issued Regarding Appointment Of New CJP: Law Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday clarified that no notification has been issued regarding the appointment of a new Chief Justice of Pakistan.
The Ministry termed the notification as fake, which is viral on social media and claiming the appointment of Syed Mansoor Ali Shah as the new CJP.
