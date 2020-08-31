'No NRO concessions in return of NAB legislation': Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said that the opposition parties want to seek National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s law concessions for their personal interests but PM Imran Khan will not back down from his party's manifesto.

Talking to a private news channel, PTI leader said the opposition leaders were categorically claiming that they had never asked the PTI government for any NRO, but the amendments they have proposed are documentary evidence of seeking an NRO.

He said the reforms introduced by the PTI government would end politics of the opponents like in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party brought far-reaching reforms and got re-elected with an overwhelming majority.

Abbasi said the opposition should support any legislation aimed to protect the national interest, adding, the opposition will be exposed if it prefers its own benefits over national interest.

He urged the opposition parties to come up with positive and viable recommendations with regard to electoral reforms if they have.

He said under this vision the reforms are being introduced in all government ministries and institutions and the Prime Minister is personally supervising the reforms agenda of the government.

He said PTI government is serious about making the electoral process meaningful and parliament which would address issues like electoral fraud too.

He said the government had proposed some amendments to election laws to make the voting process more transparent and free and fair.

Leader assured that present government is committed for electoral reforms and an ethical standards would be set for this whole process.

He also hoped that next Senate election would be in fovour of PTI government.

He said people will witness rigged-free Senate elections and advised the opposition parties to concentrate on their welfare works instead of blaming government.