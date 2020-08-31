UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No NRO Concessions In Return Of NAB Legislation': Sadaqat Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:50 AM

'No NRO concessions in return of NAB legislation': Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said that the opposition parties want to seek National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s law concessions for their personal interests but PM Imran Khan will not back down from his party's manifesto.

Talking to a private news channel, PTI leader said the opposition leaders were categorically claiming that they had never asked the PTI government for any NRO, but the amendments they have proposed are documentary evidence of seeking an NRO.

He said the reforms introduced by the PTI government would end politics of the opponents like in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party brought far-reaching reforms and got re-elected with an overwhelming majority.

Abbasi said the opposition should support any legislation aimed to protect the national interest, adding, the opposition will be exposed if it prefers its own benefits over national interest.

He urged the opposition parties to come up with positive and viable recommendations with regard to electoral reforms if they have.

He said under this vision the reforms are being introduced in all government ministries and institutions and the Prime Minister is personally supervising the reforms agenda of the government.

He said PTI government is serious about making the electoral process meaningful and parliament which would address issues like electoral fraud too.

He said the government had proposed some amendments to election laws to make the voting process more transparent and free and fair.

Leader assured that present government is committed for electoral reforms and an ethical standards would be set for this whole process.

He also hoped that next Senate election would be in fovour of PTI government.

He said people will witness rigged-free Senate elections and advised the opposition parties to concentrate on their welfare works instead of blaming government.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Parliament All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit a ..

3 minutes ago

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

21 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Indepen ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.