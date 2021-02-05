No NRO even if you hang upside down, Prime Minister tells PDM leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the PDM leaders could hold a long march wherever they desired but he would not give them any NRO even if they hanged upside down

KOTLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the PDM leaders could hold a long march wherever they desired but he would not give them any NRO even if they hanged upside down.

"Those who are gathered in Muzaffarabad, should listen me from here. You may indeed hold a long march if you want so. I will help you wherever you want to hold the long march. But (I) will not give an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) even if you hang upside down," the prime minister said.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here, the prime minister said he was ready to talk to the people of any mindset and ideology but would never compromise for an NRO to the looters.

The prime minister's remarks came as the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders gathered in Muzaffarabad in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, but instead of Kashmir issue, the criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan dominated their speeches.

Quoting Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the prime minister said the nations in the history faced downfall for having discriminatory laws for the rich and the poor.

He said he would never tolerate to put the people involved in petty theft behind bars and grant NROs to the big thieves.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also defended the prime minister against the opposition's criticism alleging him of undermining the Kashmir cause.

Rather, he said Imran Khan internationalized and raised the issue forcefully, which was otherwise put on the back-burner by the previous governments.

Even, he said, the previous rulers were hesitant to talk of the Kashmir issue. The prime ministers, in the past too had addressed the UN General Assembly but the one by Imran Khan was witnessed by the whole world when he forcefully contested the Kashmir case.

Qureshi said despite braving unabated atrocities and sacrificing lives, the Kashmiri people refused to bow before the Indian oppression.

He said by unilateral actions of August 5, 219, India was deluded that the Kashmiris would accept it but it proved otherwise shattering Modi's dreams.

He said every Pakistani citizen was in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and would continue supporting them till the logical end of the dispute.