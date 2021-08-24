UrduPoint.com

No NRO For Corrupt Elements: Ali Nawaz Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country and face all the corruption charges in the courts

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already cleared many times that there would be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for anybody.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that opposition was involved inmoney laundering cases and now trying to seek NRO from the incumbent government rather than facing court cases adding that they would not be succeed in their objectives.

